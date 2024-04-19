Iran-Israel Crisis Live Updates | Iran fires air defense batteries at Isfahan air base and nuclear site after drones spotted

Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones early on April 19 morning, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike in retaliation for Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country.
It remained unclear if the country was under attack, as no Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility and Israel’s military did not respond to a request for comment. However, tensions have remained high in the days since the Saturday assault on Israel amid its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and its own strikes targeting Iran in Syria.
U.S. officials declined to comment as of early Friday, but American broadcast networks quoting unnamed U.S. officials said Israel carried out the attack. The New York Times quoted anonymous Israeli officials claiming the assault.
Here are the latest updates: