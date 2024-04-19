GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Iran-Israel Crisis Live Updates | Iran fires air defense batteries at Isfahan air base and nuclear site after drones spotted

It was unclear if the country was under attack, but tensions are high after Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.

April 19, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), shows what the TV said was a live picture of the city of Isfahan early on April 19, 2024, following reports of explosions heard in the province in central Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), shows what the TV said was a live picture of the city of Isfahan early on April 19, 2024, following reports of explosions heard in the province in central Iran. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones early on April 19 morning, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike in retaliation for Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country.

It remained unclear if the country was under attack, as no Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility and Israel’s military did not respond to a request for comment. However, tensions have remained high in the days since the Saturday assault on Israel amid its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and its own strikes targeting Iran in Syria. 

U.S. officials declined to comment as of early Friday, but American broadcast networks quoting unnamed U.S. officials said Israel carried out the attack. The New York Times quoted anonymous Israeli officials claiming the assault.

Also read: In Israel’s north, a slow-burning war is raging with Hezbollah

Here are the latest updates:
  • April 19, 2024 11:03
    Reports of Israeli attack on Iran spark rush to yen, Swiss franc

    A wave of risk aversion swept over markets on Friday and sent investors chasing after traditional safety assets such as the Swiss franc and the yen following reports that Israel attacked Iran in an escalation of conflict in the Middle East. 

    Markets initially reacted sharply to the news, which sparked a huge selloff in risk assets, caused oil and gold prices to surge, and ignited a rally in U.S. Treasuries and safe-haven currencies.Some of those moves were later retraced as few details emerged about the attack and an Iranian official told Reuters no missile attack took place. 

    Still, the Swiss franc, a traditional safe-haven currency, remained 0.35% higher on the day at 0.9089 per dollar, having rallied 1% earlier in the session. Moves in the Swissie were more pronounced against the euro, with the common currency last 0.4% lower at 0.96685 francs, after sliding as much as 1.5% earlier. 

    The yen rose roughly 0.2% to 154.38 per dollar, after having rallied more than 0.6% in a knee-jerk reaction to reports of the attack.”It’s pretty obvious the market is nervous,” said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore.”I think markets are at this stage in a flight-to-safety mode ... Right now, we’re still in a situation where we know something has happened. But we need to understand the degree of retaliation,” Sim said.- Reuters

  • April 19, 2024 10:54
    Tehran airports resume flights: state media

    Tehran’s two major airports resumed flights on Friday, state media reported, following a brief suspension after explosions were heard in central Iran.

    “Flights through Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad airports have resumed,” the official IRNA news agency reported.- AFP

  • April 19, 2024 10:48
    Airlines scramble to change routes after Israeli attack on Iran

    Airlines quickly changed flight paths over Iran, diverted to alternate airports or returned planes to their departure points on Friday in response to airspace and airport closures after an Israeli attack on Iran, flight tracking data showed.

    Iran closed its airports in Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan after the attack and cleared flights from the western portion of its airspace for a few hours after the attack, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24. - Reuters

  • April 19, 2024 10:42
    United States had advance warning of Israel attack on Iran: U.S. media

    The United States received advance notice of Israel’s reported strike on Iran but did not endorse the operation or play any part in its execution, U.S. media quoted officials as saying.

    NBC and CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter and a U.S. official, respectively, said Israel had provided Washington with pre-notification of the strike.

    Various networks cited officials confirming a strike had taken place inside Iran, with CNN quoting one official as stating the target was not a nuclear facility.

  • April 19, 2024 10:33
    Iran fires air defense batteries after explosions reported in Isfahan

    Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones early Friday morning, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike in retaliation for Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country.

Related Topics

Israel / Iraq / war / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.