GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till April 30

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East in the wake of attacks by Iran on Israel and the response in retaliation

April 19, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3, after nearly five months. File.

The Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3, after nearly five months. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Air India on April 19 said its flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till April 30 amid tensions in the Middle East.

The airline operates four weekly flights between the national capital and the Israeli city.

Iran-Israel Crisis Updates April 19, 2024

"Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. We are continuously monitoring the situation," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline is offering one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges for passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period.

On Sunday, the carrier decided to temporarily suspend its flights to Tel Aviv.

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East in the wake of attacks by Iran on Israel and the response in retaliation.

The Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3, after nearly five months.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting from October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.

Related Topics

air transport / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.