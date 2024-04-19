GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi at Amroha rally: ‘Previous govts cheated SC, ST, OBC communities in name of social justice’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses previous governments of cheating SC, ST, and OBC communities, working to fulfill social justice dreams.

April 19, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Amroha (UP)

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused previous governments of cheating SC, ST and OBC communities in the name of social justice, and said he was working to fulfil the dreams of Jyotiba Phule, Dr BR Ambedkar and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Mr.Modi was addressing a poll rally here in support of the BJP candidate from the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

"Previous governments have only cheated people of SC, ST and OBC communities in the name of social justice," he said.

"Modi is working day and night to fulfil the social justice dream of Jyotiba Phule, Ambedkar and Chaudhary Charan Singh," the prime minister added.

Mr.Modi addressed the rally as polling was underway in eight western Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase of the general election in the country.

The prime minister began his speech with an appeal to people to vote. "I appeal to all to exercise their right to vote given by the Constitution," he said.

Mr.Modi emphasized that youngsters should especially go out and vote to secure their future and that of the country.

Attacking the opposition INDIA block, he said, "People of INDI alliance are using their strengths to make villages backwards." The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the dias.

The Amroha Lok Sabha constituency of western Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

