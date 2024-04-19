GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections, Phase 1 LIVE Updates | All 39 seats go to polls today

In 2019, the DMK-led alliance won 39 of the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

April 19, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Electronic voting machines, voter-verified paper audit trails and other poll materials that will be used during the Lok Sabha polls were despatched to polling stations amid tight security in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on April 18, 2024

Electronic voting machines, voter-verified paper audit trails and other poll materials that will be used during the Lok Sabha polls were despatched to polling stations amid tight security in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on April 18, 2024 | Photo Credit: Govarthan M

Polling will begin in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on April 19 in the first phase of the 2024 general elections as the BJP’s ambition to emerge as a force challenging Dravidian parties in the State will be tested. The BJP drew a blank in 2019. 

A tale of three fronts in Tamil Nadu

In 2019, the DMK-led alliance won 39 of the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Nearly 6.23 crore electors in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes, with 950 candidates in the fray. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the State multiple times during election campaigns, as the BJP sought a foothold in the State. However, the leading contenders are still the Dravidian majors, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam( AIADMK).

Election-bound Tamil Nadu among top States in many socio-economic measures: Data

The BJP, which has allied with a few smaller parties, has sought to upend the State’s conventional politics, which has so far been indifferent to Hindutva politics, by taking the ruling DMK head-on for its alleged insult of Sanatan Dharma besides involvement in corruption. The Prime Minister visited many temples in the run-up to the elections, especially in the days ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in January.

Battle for Dravidian homeland | Infographics

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has dismissed all the buzz around the BJP as propaganda, while terming the fight against the national party as a battle for democracy’s survival in the country.

Around 10.24 lakh voters in Puducherry will choose their nominee for the lone seat from 26 contestants. All four leading contestants advocated for Statehood for the Union Territory in their campaigns.

Irrespective of who is contesting in polls in Tamil Nadu, biryani always winsHere are the latest updates:
  • April 18, 2024 20:32
    What are the security arrangements made?

    Besides the 190 companies of central armed police force personnel positioned across the State, about 1.3 lakh police personnel, including State police, armed police and home guards sourced from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana have also been deployed. 

    Priority would be given for senior citizens, differently-abled persons and pregnant women so that they need not wait for a long time in the queues, as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

    Over 1.58 lakh ballot units, over 81,000 control units and more than 86,000 VVPAT units are available in Tamil Nadu, and engineers from BEL have been deployed in case of issues in them.

  • April 18, 2024 20:21
    T.N. gets ready to vote today; polling from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Of the 68,321 polling stations across Tamil Nadu, 8,050 have been identified as ‘vulnerable’ and another 181 have been marked as ‘critical’. Webcasting of polling has been arranged at over 44,000 booths, which is about 65% of the total number of stations. 

    “Polling will commence at 7 a.m. and continue till 6 p.m. Those, who are in the queue will be issued tokens as of 6 p.m., and will then be allowed to vote,” Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters.

    The electorate of Tamil Nadu stands at 6.23 crore, including 3.17 crore women, 3.06 crore men and 8,467 transpersons. About 10.92 lakh are in the 18-19 age group.

    Click here to read more...

  • April 18, 2024 19:49
    A tale of three fronts in Tamil Nadu

    One constant feature of Tamil Nadu politics is that there is no dearth of excitement and, at times, even sensationalism. The 2024 Lok Sabha election too is no exception.

    The indications of the State headed towards at least a three-cornered contest were evident even in late September when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the principal Opposition party, walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and announced that it would form a “mega alliance.” Initially, it had anticipated a migration from the coalition headed by the ruling DMK, the AIADMK’s bête noire, but the latter has remained as cohesive as in the past. Eventually, the AIADMK entered into electoral understanding with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by actor-politician Vijayakanth, and a few others.

    Click here to read more...

