Priyanka Jarkiholi sees an urgent need for more women participating in politics

May 05, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Belagavi

“There is an urgent need for more and more women in politics to ensure that government acts like passing laws and implementation of schemes and programmes are gender-sensitive,” feels Congress nominee from Chikkodi Priyanka Jarkiholi.

She told The Hindu that she had reflected on this issue after facing some questions and suggestions from young girls about the participation of women in public life.

“Some housewives told me that I was the first woman politician to visit their areas in many years. Others feel that I got the opportunity only because I belong to the Jarkiholi family. I do not dispute that. But I strongly feel that the proportion of women in politics needs to increase drastically,” she said.

Priyanka Jarkiholi acknowledges that she was born in a family with significant clout and rare privileges. She says she is also aware of the fact that she is the lone girl in the second generation of the Jarkiholi clan, that is known for its dominance of the district politics since the late 1990s.

“I have multiple identities, a young politician, daughter of a Minister and a tribal girl who had the fortune to get post-graduate education. I do not shy away from them. But then, to be a good or a capable leader, you need to prove yourself. This applies to women in politics too,” she said.

“The general public may want to know the impact of providing reservation to women in rural and urban local bodies. Some say women from political families tend to listen to the men in the family, rather than taking independent decisions. Such questions need to be answered by women who have got the opportunity to serve the people,” she said.

“Whenever we go out for campaign rallies or meetings, we see more men than women. But when it comes to enrolment of voters or polling, the participation of women is more than others. This shows that women have a clearer understanding of politics and social issues. They only need more opportunities,” she said.

She claims that the Hassan sex scandal involving incumbent MP Prajwal Revanna may have a negative effect on the prospects of the BJP, the alliance partner of the Janata Dal(S). “I think it can influence both men and women. But it will definitely influence women. They may vote against the BJP,” she claimed.

She says that she is heavily influenced by her father Satish Jarkiholi. “I have learnt several things from him, but personal and professional discipline and concern for the general public are the most important of his attributes,” she said.

“Soon after my MBA, I was engaged in social service through the Satish Jarkiholi Foundation. We distributed reading material to school students, offered scholarships and organised training for competitive examinations. When you are in mainstream social service, you get only positive feedback. But, in politics, you have to be ready to accept bouquets and brickbats. I think I am ready for it, knowing that you have to defend yourself in the face of criticism,” she said.

She is well aware of the ideological leanings of Satish Jarkiholi, that are based on the preachings of the Buddha, Basavanna and Ambedkar. “I am yet to study them thoroughly before deciding to follow them,” she said.