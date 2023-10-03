HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagrita Nagarikaru condemns action against news portal

October 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Jagrita Nagarikaru, Karnataka, a forum of progressive intellectuals and activists, have expressed shock over police action against those associated with NewsClick portal on Tuesday and said that “such acts constitute a conspiracy to silence the voices of individuals who dissent.”

In a release, members of the forum said, “The media is the watchdog of democracy. Its function is to perform its responsibilities in a free, autonomous and fearless environment. Such acts of the Union government attempting to suppress this should be considered an attempt to destroy democratic values. In this background, the Jagrita Nagarikaru Karnataka severely condemns this attack on journalists and social activists by the police. It demands that such witchhunts be stopped forthwith. It also urges that the draconian UAPA which seeks to destroy the ‘Freedom of Expression’ and is weaponised to suppress dissenting opinions should be immediately withdrawn.”

Among the signatories are K. Marulasiddappa, G. Ramakrishna, S.G. Siddaramaiah, Vijaya, Rajendra Chenni, Banjagere Jayaprakash, B. Sripada Bhat, K.S. Vimala, Meenakshi Bali, N. Gayathri, T.Surendra Rao, Vasundhara Bhupathi and N.K. Vasanthraj.

The Delhi police on Tuesday sealed the office of NewsClick in connection with its probe into a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / police / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.