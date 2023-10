October 05, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on October 3, 2023, arrested NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and the news portal’s human resources head Amit Chakravarty in connection with its investigation into a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

Earlier in the day, multiple raids were carried out at the residences of various journalists and people associated with the news outlet.