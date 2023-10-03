NewsClick raids | I&B Minister Anurag Thakur says investigating agencies are independent, they act according to law

October 03, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Reacting to Delhi Police conducting raids on houses of journalists associated with the news portal NewsClick on October 3, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said investigating agencies are independent and they act according to law.

“I don’t have to justify the raids. If someone has committed any wrong, investigating agencies do act on them. Nowhere it is written that if you have wrongfully acquired wealth and committed offence, the investigating agencies would not take action,” said Mr. Thakur when asked if he justified the government action with regards to raids on journalists.

“Investigating agencies are independent. They act according to law,” he said. Mr. Thakur along Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was addressing a press conference here.

Similarly, reacting to the caste census, the I&B Minister said, “Bihar caste census came yesterday. It is difficult to comment on the census outcome when one has not gone through the report in detail.”

He, however, said, “It is clear that no one has any answer to welfare programmes implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership. No one has the kind of vision PM possesses. Implementation of pro-poor programmes demonstrates the fact that Mr. Modi does what he promises.”

“The Narendra Modi government is committed to the values of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas (Everyone’s support, everyone’s development and everyone’s trust with everyone’s effort). We have never discriminated against anyone,” said Mr. Thakur.

The I&B Minister said Odisha has gained from Central policies and welfare programmes more than that of in UPA era.

“Due to tweaks in mining laws, the revenue has jumped 10 times from ₹5,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore. During UPA, ₹5,190 crore was spent on railway infrastructure in Odisha, it sprang to ₹56,318 crore during NDA times. As far as road connectivity in Odisha is concerned, ₹4,160 crore was spent in Odisha, it has gone up to ₹28,251 crore,” said Mr. Thakur.

The Union Minister said India is going to receive huge investment following the materialisation of the proposed trade route of India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor and the project would help establish direct contacts between India and a lot of countries.