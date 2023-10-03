HamberMenu
Delhi police raids journalists, individuals linked to media outlet NewsClick

Some other agencies are also likely to be involved in the action that was initiated based on inputs from the Enforcement Directorate

October 03, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police’s Special Cell in the early morning of October 3 conducted multiple raids at the residences of various journalists and people associated with the news outlet NewsClick, sources said. The searches are currently under way.

A source, however, said that some other agencies are also likely to be involved in the action that was initiated based on inputs from the Enforcement Directorate in connection with foreign funds.

Also read | Media raids and breaking the silence on press freedom

Senior journalist Abhisar Sharma said on social media platform X (formerly, twitter), “Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and Phone...”

Confirming the development, Journalist Bhasha Singh, who hosts a talk show at NewsClick, said on X, “Finally last tweet from this phone. Delhi police seizure my phone.”

About two months back, senior Union Ministers had cited a report by TheNew York Times drawing connections between Chinese firms and the funding of the NewsClick website.

“If you see the funding network of NewsClick, it was funded by a foreigner Neville Roy Singham and he gets funds from China. This Neville Roy Singham has direct contact with the propaganda arm of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese media company Maku Group,” said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

“There is a remarkable similarity in misinformation, lies and hatred spread by platforms like NewsClick and the false narratives echoed blandly by Rahul Gandhi,” said Information Technology Minister Mr. Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

