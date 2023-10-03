HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INDIA parties ‘condemn’ raids on NewsClick, allegeBJP deliberately persecuting media by deploying investigative agencies

“In the last nine years, the BJP government has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress,” the Opposition alliance parties said in a statement

October 03, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel guard during raids by Delhi Police’s special cell on the premises of NewsClick at Saket in New Delhi on October 3, 2023.

Security personnel guard during raids by Delhi Police’s special cell on the premises of NewsClick at Saket in New Delhi on October 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties on Tuesday (October 3) released a statement condemning the raids on contributing journalists at NewsClick and alleged that the ruling BJP “has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress”.

“The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties strongly condemn the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government’s fresh attack on the media. We steadfastly stand with the media and for the constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and expression,” the parties said in a statement

ALSO READ
AAP slams Centre over NewsClick raids, calls PM Modi a ‘coward for raiding journalists’

“In the last nine years, the BJP government has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress.”

“The BJP government has also tried to convert the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests by facilitating the takeover of media organisations by crony capitalists. Both the government and its ideologically aligned organisations have resorted to reprisals against individual journalists who spoke truth to power. Furthermore, the BJP government has also spearheaded regressive policies like the Information Technology Rules 2021 that constrict the media from reporting objectively. In doing so, the BJP is not only hiding its sins of omissions and commission from the people of India. It is also compromising India’s global standing as a mature democracy,” they added.

Related Topics

news media / alliances and coalition

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.