Delhi police probe against NewsClick extends to Kerala

October 07, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Delhi police investigation into online publishing portal NewsClick’s operations has expanded to Kerala.

A team from the Special Cell of the Delhi police called on Anusha Paul, a former NewsClick journalist, at her house in Pathanamthitta on Friday.

On Saturday, Ms. Paul told television journalists that the three-member team included a woman officer. They asked her about NewsClick’s funding and reporting assignments when she was with the organisation.

Ms. Paul said the officers pointedly asked her whether she knew Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary, K. M. Tiwari. She said the police also took her laptop and mobile phone and asked her to report to their office in New Delhi as soon as possible.

Ms. Paul said she worked for NewsClick during the 2018-22 period and was currently a researcher with the National Platform For the Rights of the Disabled.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the raid on NewsClick a fascist measure meant to gag the independent press.