CPI(M) Kerala State secretary denies New Delhi police raided party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s home

M.V. Govindan condemns raid on NewsClick and calls for mustering public opinion against the Centre’s trespasses on media freedom

October 03, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury | Photo Credit: PTI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan has denied news reports that the New Delhi police inspected party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s house as part of its ongoing investigation against online publishing portal NewsClick.

Mr. Govindan said on October 3 that NewsClick, which is under police scanner for allegedly accepting funds from China, operated from a CPI(M)-owned building housing other offices, including that of the Karshaka Sangham.

Mr. Govindan said the police arrested some employees and seized their laptops and mobile phones. He said the raid against NewsClick was not a one-off incident.

Earlier, the Central government had shuttered Media One news channel for broadcasting news and opinions critical of the Sangh Parivar’s Hindu majoritarian and nationalist agenda.

Mr. Govindan said the Sangh Parivar’s intolerance to ideological opposition manifested in trumped-up police charges and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids against dissenters.

Mr. Govindan said the CPI(M) would muster secular and democratic forces to counter the Sangh Parivar’s attempt to gag democratic opposition and stifle independent journalism.

