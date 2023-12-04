Cyclone Michaung tracker live | Heavy rain warning issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

December 04, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 06:51 am IST

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ and is likely to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 4 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today. The system could also result in heavy rains in most parts of southern Odisha and coastal region of the state, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)