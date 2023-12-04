HamberMenu
Live

Cyclone Michaung tracker live | Heavy rain warning issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The system could result in heavy rains in most parts of southern Odisha and coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, the IMD predicted 

December 04, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 06:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Motorists riding on the arterial East Coast Road braving the rain in Lawspet in Puducherry on Sunday.

Motorists riding on the arterial East Coast Road braving the rain in Lawspet in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ and is likely to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 4 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Also Read: Cyclone Michaung December 3 updates

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today. The system could also result in heavy rains in most parts of southern Odisha and coastal region of the state, it said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow for all live updates
  • December 04, 2023 06:49
    In pictures | Cyclone Michaung approaches T.N. coasts

    Here are a few images released by the IMD, that marks the cyclone. 

  • December 04, 2023 06:44
    Michaung likely to intensify further as a severe cyclonic storm

    The Cyclonic Storm Michaung over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of 3rd December, 2023 over the same region near Latitude 12.8°N and Longitude 81.6°E, about 210 km east-northeast of Puducherry, 150 km east-southeast of Chennai, 250 km southeast of Nellore, 360 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 380 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam. 

    It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by 4th December forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

  • December 04, 2023 06:39
    Landfall by December 4 forenoon

    The system which moved northwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm lay centered at 5.30 am about 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 310 km southeast of Chennai, 440 km southeast of Nellore, 550 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 550 km southsoutheast of Machilipatnam, the weather agency said.

    It is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach the westcentral Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

    PTI

