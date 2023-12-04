Cyclone Michaung | Floods, heavy rain and strong winds take over Chennai

December 04, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ and is likely to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said.

Meanwhile Coastal Tamil Nadu has been witnessing heavy rain and strong wind since Monday morning. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, has said heavy rain and strong winds will continue over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts until Monday night.

Waves hit the coast under the influence of the severe Cyclone Michaung, at the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on Sunday.

A view of the Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday morning, when rain and wind in the city intensified.

Daily life was thrown out of gear due to heavy downpour caused by the Michaung cyclone in Chennai. Here is a photo of floods on Mount Road.

City buses make their way through the flooded Mount Road.

Water enters huts in Saidapet

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today. The system could also result in heavy rains in most parts of southern Odisha and coastal region of the state, it said.