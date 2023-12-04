HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung | Floods, heavy rain and strong winds take over Chennai

The Madras High Court has declared a holiday for all courts in Chennai; Commuters hit drastically as roads are flooded with water upto knee level and suburban trains have been cancelled in the city. Flights and other passenger trains have been delayed or cancelled. Metro rails continue to operate

December 04, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ and is likely to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said.

Meanwhile Coastal Tamil Nadu has been witnessing heavy rain and strong wind since Monday morning. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, has said heavy rain and strong winds will continue over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts until Monday night.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Waves hit the coast under the influence of the severe Cyclone Michaung, at the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on Sunday.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

A view of the Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday morning, when rain and wind in the city intensified.

Photo: S. R. Raghunathan

Daily life was thrown out of gear due to heavy downpour caused by the Michaung cyclone in Chennai. Here is a photo of floods on Mount Road.

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

City buses make their way through the flooded Mount Road.

Photo: M. Karunakaran

Water enters huts in Saidapet

Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today. The system could also result in heavy rains in most parts of southern Odisha and coastal region of the state, it said.

Photo: M. Karunakaran

Water stagnation reported on the IT Corridor on Road Rajiv Gandhi Salai OMR near Tidel park in Chennai.

Related Topics

cyclones / Tamil Nadu / Chennai / rains / flood

Top News Today

1 / 7
Waves hit the coast under the influence of the severe Cyclone Michaung, at the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on Sunday.
Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.