Cyclone Michaung | Army, 108 ambulance network take up rescue efforts in Chennai

While the 108 ambulance network responded to 150 calls, Army personnel of the 12th battalion of the Madras Regiment helped evacuate residents from inundated areas of the city

December 04, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Army personnel attached to the 12th battalion of the Madras Regiment carried out rescue operations in Chenani, on Monday, December 4, 2023

Army personnel attached to the 12th battalion of the Madras Regiment carried out rescue operations in Chenani, on Monday, December 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the wake of torrential rains battering the city due to Cyclne Michaung, the 108 ambulance network has reached out to 150 calls for help so far in the Chennai city limits on Monday, December 4, 2023. The ambulance network moved persons, including pregnant women, elderly citizens and patients undergoing dialysis and those who needed medical help, to hospitals.

M. Selvakumar, State head of operations, 108 ambulance network, said nearly 70 ambulances were being operated in Chennai city alone, upto Guindy.

“So far, we have carried out 150 assignments in the city. We have been receiving calls and have been reaching people wherever the areas are reachable, as there is waterlogging across the city. In cases where there is an emergency, we are coordinating with the Fire and Rescue Services Department,” he said.

Apart from these 150 assignments, the ambulances are also carrying out inter-facility transfer of patients from one government hospital to another due to waterlogging issues.

Army personnel attached to the 12th battalion of the Madras Regiment, were also involved in rescue efforts in the city. The personnel used barges to evacuate and rescue residents marooned in water-logged areas in Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam.

Additional NDRF teams from Bengaluru for relief ops to be mobilised

Authorities are also planning to mobilise three additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Bengaluru for relief operations in affected areas.

Presently, 10 teams of 250 personnel are deployed in cyclone-affected districts —Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, according to a press release.

Of these, two NDRF teams stationed in Villupuram are actively involved in rescue operations within the Tambaram area of Chengalpattu district, where heavy rains pose challenges.

Additionally, three NDRF teams from Arakkonam are urgently called upon to provide relief support in areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation.

