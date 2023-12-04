HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung intensifies into ‘severe cyclonic storm’

December 04, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
High tidal waves hitting the coast, near the R.K. Beach, under the influence of Cyclone Michaung in Visakhapatnam on December 04, 2023.

High tidal waves hitting the coast, near the R.K. Beach, under the influence of Cyclone Michaung in Visakhapatnam on December 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a release on Monday afternoon has said the cyclonic storm Michaung over Westcentral and Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh has intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’.

ALSO READ
Cyclone Michaung | IMD issues red alert for a few districts in Andhra Pradesh

It has moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during the last six hours, and lay centred over 90 km northeast of Chennai, 140 km southeast of Nellore, 270 km south of Bapatla and 300 km south of Machilipatnam as of 11.30 a.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, many places in the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions have recorded light-to-moderate rainfall during 24 hours between 8.30 a.m. on Sunday and the same time on Monday. As per Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, Tirupati and Nellore districts have received the maximum rainfall, with Poolathota in Tirupati district recording 239 mm followed by Nellore (231 mm).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / rains / cyclones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.