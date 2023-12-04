Cyclone Michaung | IMD issues red alert for a few districts in Andhra Pradesh

December 04, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a red alert for a few districts in Rayalaseema, South and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh in view of the çyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ making a landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of Tuesday.

The districts that will receive extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and marked red are: West Godavari, Konaseema, Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Bapatla, Guntur, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa.

The districts that will receive very heavy rainfall and marked orange are: Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinda, Palnadu, NTR, Sri Satyasai and Nandyal. The north coastal Andhra Pradesh region is marked yellow, as it is expected to receive heavy rainfall.

As per IMD, the cyclonic storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during the last six hours and lay centered over the Southwest and Westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 220 km southeast of Nellore, 330 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 350 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam as of 2.30 a.m. on Monday.

It will intensify into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by 11.30 a.m. today and move with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph between Machilipatnam and Nellore on Tuesday forenoon.

The IMD has also warned of very rough sea conditions to prevail over Bay of Bengal along and off South and North Andhra Pradesh coasts from Monday to Wednesday.