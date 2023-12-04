HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung | Nara Lokesh calls off Yuva Galam Padayatra for three days

December 04, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh being greeted by fisherfolk during Yuvagalam Padayatra at Uppada in Kakinada district on December 3, 2023.

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh being greeted by fisherfolk during Yuvagalam Padayatra at Uppada in Kakinada district on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

KAKINADA

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday called off Yuva Galam Padayatra due to continuous rain and unfavourable weather in the wake of cyclone Michaung. Meanwhile, the Kakinada district authorities warned farmers and fisherfolk to be at home until cyclone Michaung makes its landfall. The Kakinada coast has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past few hours.

In an official release, Mr. Lokesh has stated; “We have decided to call off the Yuva Galam Padayatra due to the cyclone Michaung. The padayatra is likely to be resumed on December 7, if the weather supports on the Kakinada coast”. The padayatra reached Pithapuram Assembly segment and will resume from Seelavaripakala village.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.