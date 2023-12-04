HamberMenu
Cyclone Michaung | 600 families evacuated from 51 cyclone-hit villages in Krishna district

Police caution people against going near beaches, rivers and canals. Pickets arranged in villages, says Superintendent of Police

December 04, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Officials serving food to villagers at a cyclone rehabilitation centre in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on December 4, 2023.

Officials serving food to villagers at a cyclone rehabilitation centre in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on December 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

About 600 families were evacuated from the villages which might be affected by the cyclonic storm Michaung in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. More people, especially from coastal villages, will be evacuated said Collector P. Raja Babu on December 4 (Monday).

“Officials have evacuated about 1,899 people from the coastal villages at Machilipatnam, Koduru, Kruthivennu, Nagayalanka, Avanigadda, Bantumilli and Mopidevi mandals. Instructions have been given to shift about 7,760 people more to safer places,” the Collector said.

“In all, 51 coastal villages may be affected due to cyclone Michaung. Officers posted on cyclone duty have been directed to speed up the evacuation process,” Mr. Raja Babu said.

Meanwhile, the police closed the beaches at Hamsaladeevi, Manginapudi, Perupalem, Suryalanka, Chirala, Koduru and other beaches in wake of the cyclone.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Palle Joshua has said that people have been cautioned against going near the sea which was rough with high-velocity winds.

Heavy rainfall predicted

“I request the people not to go near beaches, rivers and canals as heavy rainfall is predicted in the next 72 hours,” Mr. Joshua told The Hindu on Monday.

Police pickets have been arranged on all roads leading to beaches to prevent villagers from entering near the sea. The public are requested to cooperate with the officials to prevent human, animal and property loss, Mr. Joshua said.

The government declared a holiday for education institutions in all cyclone-affected districts in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Stern action would be taken against the managements if orders are violated, the Collectors said.

