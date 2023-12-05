HamberMenu
Live

Cyclone Michaung tracker live | Landfall today near A.P’s Bapatla; Rain to gradually decrease in Tamil Nadu

Rains will gradually decrease over north Tamil Nadu. On December 5, heavy rains will be restricted to one or two places over Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts.

December 05, 2023 06:19 am | Updated 06:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police convincing a family staying in a hut in a coastal village to move to the rehabilitation centre as heavy rains were predicted in the next 48 hours due to cyclone Michaung in Prakasam district on Monday.

Police convincing a family staying in a hut in a coastal village to move to the rehabilitation centre as heavy rains were predicted in the next 48 hours due to cyclone Michaung in Prakasam district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung lays about 20 km north-northeast of Nellore, 170 km north of Chennai, 150 km south of Bapatla and 210 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam. It is likely to make a landfall near Bapatla during forenoon of December 5, 2023 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Also read | Cyclone Michaung travel updates

As the system is nearly moving northwards close to coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lies over land. The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam. 

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung December 4 updates

Union Home Minister spoke to Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy and T.N. CM M.K. Stalin to take stock of the situation as Cyclone Michaung unleashed heavy rains and strong winds over several regions. While T.N. has declared a public holiday in four districts, eight districts of Andhra Pradesh are also on an alert.

Follow The Hindu Live updates here. 

  • December 05, 2023 06:32
    Cyclone Michaung to move parallel to south Andhra Pradesh coast

    As the system is nearly moving northwards close to coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lies over land. Likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm”

  • December 05, 2023 06:29
    Chennai, surrounding areas marooned as Michaung wreaks havoc

    Pounded by relentless rain under the impact of Cyclone Michaung, Chennai and its neighbouring districts were marooned on December 4, reviving haunting memories of the December 2015 floods. Two persons were killed and two more were feared dead in cyclone-related incidents in the city, as per preliminary reports.

    The Chennai airport shut down its airfield for arrival and departure operations till 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Around 300 flights were cancelled and more than 1,500 passengers were stranded. The Southern Railway too cancelled several long-distance trains and trains coming to the city were terminated at Chengalpattu, inconveniencing hundreds of passengers.

    Read more here...
