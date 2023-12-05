December 05, 2023 06:19 am | Updated 06:32 am IST

The Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung lays about 20 km north-northeast of Nellore, 170 km north of Chennai, 150 km south of Bapatla and 210 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam. It is likely to make a landfall near Bapatla during forenoon of December 5, 2023 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

As the system is nearly moving northwards close to coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lies over land. The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

Union Home Minister spoke to Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy and T.N. CM M.K. Stalin to take stock of the situation as Cyclone Michaung unleashed heavy rains and strong winds over several regions. While T.N. has declared a public holiday in four districts, eight districts of Andhra Pradesh are also on an alert.

