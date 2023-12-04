HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung | Eleven flights diverted from Chennai to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

Flights belonging to Indigo, SpiceJet, Etihad, Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, Air India, Lufthansa and British Airways have been diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru

December 04, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Flights parked at Chennai Intenational Airport on December 3 due to Cyclone Michaung.

Flights parked at Chennai Intenational Airport on December 3 due to Cyclone Michaung. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Due to heavy rains in Chennai, triggered by cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’, around 11 flights have been diverted to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday, December 4.

The Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) officials said that both domestic and international flights which were scheduled to land in Chennai were diverted to the KIA.

“Flights belonging to Indigo, SpiceJet, Etihad, Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, Air India, Lufthansa and British Airways have been diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru. So far 10 of the diverted flights have landed KIA and another one is enroute,” said an BIAL officials.

Officials added that more flights are expected to be diverted to KIA over the next few hours.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / cyclones / air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.