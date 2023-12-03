December 03, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:42 am IST

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu prepared for heavy rainfall in their coastal districts as a deep depression intensified over the Bay of Bengal, moving northwest and likely to evolve into Cyclone Michaung by December 3 morning.

The deep depression prevailed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, about 420 km southeast of Chennai. After it becomes a cyclonic storm, it is expected to reach the waters off southern Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining north Tamil Nadu by December 4 morning, and will then move parallel to the coast, making landfall a day later between Nellore and Machilipatnam, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said.

