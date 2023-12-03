HamberMenu
Live

Cyclone Michaung tracker live | Cyclone to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on December 5

Live updates on cyclone Michaung which is expected to bring heavy rainfall to southern Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

December 03, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on December 4

Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on December 4 | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu prepared for heavy rainfall in their coastal districts as a deep depression intensified over the Bay of Bengal, moving northwest and likely to evolve into Cyclone Michaung by December 3 morning. 

The deep depression prevailed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, about 420 km southeast of Chennai. After it becomes a cyclonic storm, it is expected to reach the waters off southern Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining north Tamil Nadu by December 4 morning, and will then move parallel to the coast, making landfall a day later between Nellore and Machilipatnam, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said.

Follow us for the live updates:

  • December 03, 2023 08:42
    Why Michaung and what it means?

    The World Meteorological Organisation says there can be more than one cyclone at a time in one particular location. Thus, each tropical storm is given a name to avoid confusion.

    The name Michaung was suggested by Myanmar and it means strength or resilience. 

  • December 03, 2023 08:38
    Coastal TN, Andhra brace up for Michaung

    Disaster relief preparations are in full spate along the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coast, with State and national teams in place and Naval forces in the region on standby. 

    Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea, and 144 trains have been cancelled.

