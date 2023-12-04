HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung causes flight disruptions at Hyderabad airport

December 04, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Severe disruptions were experienced at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as a result of bad weather and heavy rains in Chennai, attributed to the cyclonic storm named ‘Michaung.’ As many as four flights were affected by the adverse conditions.

Officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport acknowledged the current situation and expressed concerns about potential escalation as the cyclone intensifies. They anticipate further delays and diversions throughout the day.

ALSO READ
Cyclone Michaung | Arrival operations suspended at Chennai airport for two hours

Among the impacted flights was Alliance Air flight 9I 893, originally scheduled to depart from RGIA to Chennai International Airport. However, due to the unfavourable weather conditions in Chennai, the flight was cancelled. The scheduled departure time from RGIA was 7:15 a.m., with an expected arrival in Chennai at 9 a.m.

Two IndiGo flights en route from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Chennai and Tirupati had to return to Hyderabad due to the adverse weather. IndiGo flight 6E 7532, destined for Tirupati, took off at 6:51 a.m. and returned to RGIA due to unfavourable weather conditions at Tirupati. Additionally, IndiGo flight 6E 289, scheduled to depart for Chennai at 6:10 a.m., took off at 7:32 a.m. but had to return to Hyderabad due to the challenging weather in Chennai.

Another incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 971 departing from Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at 7:23 a.m., with a scheduled landing in Chennai at 10:20 a.m. However, the flight was diverted to RGIA and landed around 10 a.m. due to the adverse weather conditions in Chennai.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.