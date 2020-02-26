Delhi violence live updates | death toll rises to 18

Tensions continues to simmer in and around northeast Delhi for the fourth consecutive day as the death toll in the clashes around the Citizenship Amendment Act rose to 18.

In a late night development, the Delhi High Court ordered the Delhi Police to ensure safe passage of about 22 riot victims stuck in a “fairly small” hospital in northeast Delhi to a government hospital with better facilities. The court also ordered to ensure that the victims received immediate emergency treatment.

Here are the latest updates:

11.00 am

Kejriwal for calling Army to quell violence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he will ask the Centre to bring in the Army to quell the violence. Mr. Kejriwal's tweet said: "I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect."

10.55 am

Shaheen Bagh protesters not to vacate site till CAA is revoked

With the hearing pertaining to Shaheen Bagh likely to come up before the Supreme Court on Monday, women who have been on a sit-in since December 16, said they are not willing to vacate the protest site till the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is revoked by the Centre.

The apex court had earlier appointed advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors to speak to the protesters about shifting to an alternative site while observing that the road blockade by them was depriving other citizens of their rights.

10.45 am

Police plaint against Rana Ayyub for posting “Delhi violence”

A Mumbai resident has filed a police complaint application seeking action against journalist Rana Ayyub for posting an “old” video purportedly of the Delhi violence, an official said on Wednesday.

The complainant Ramesh Solanki claimed the video was two years old, and it was posted by Ms. Ayyub “with an intention to spread hatred in the society and to add more fuel to the Delhi violence“.

In his complaint, which he filed online on Tuesday, Solanki (50) also uploaded a photo of Rana’s tweet and the twitter handle “@ranaayyub“.

A senior Mumbai Cyber Crime official said they will first verify facts before deciding to take any action, if needed.

Fact-checking website AltNews has, however, said that the video was indeed taken on February 25.

- PTI

10.40 am

Up in flames: firing, stone pelting continue... no policeman in sight

At 3 p.m. on Durgapuri’s 100 Foota Road — adjacent to Babarpur — in north-east Delhi, members of two communities clashed, pelted stones and fired gunshots with not even a single police officer in the sight for more than an hour.

Security personnel at a violence-affected area in north-east Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

At the spot which was about a km away from Durgapuri Check Post, a group of men with faces covered and lathis in hand continued to throw stones and bricks at each other.

A group of people, sporting tilak on their foreheads, chanted “Jai Sri Ram and Har Har Mahadev” during the attack while another set of crowd abused them.

10.30 am

Grief and fury grip families which lost loved ones in Delhi clashes

Head constable Rattan Lal, who died in the violence in Delhi on Monday, was laid to rest on Tuesday in the presence of senior officers, including Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. Lal’s family, which received the body at the mortuary on Tuesday afternoon, said he died of a gunshot injury.

The body was taken to Kingsway Camp, where the last rites were performed.

Editorial

Police must clamp down on the communal violence in Delhi

Communal violence in parts of Delhi, an earshot away from the nerve centre of the government of India, has claimed 13 lives and left over 150 injured. Mobs of pro-CAA demonstrators and anti-CAA protesters wielding sticks and weapons have taken over parts of the city and the Delhi police have proved themselves woefully inadequate at best and outrageously partisan and communal at worst, in responding to the situation. There was nothing abrupt or unexpected about the violence that erupted in the city’s north-eastern parts on Monday. This has been in the making for weeks.