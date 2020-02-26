Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah on Delhi situation

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in North East Delhi where communal violence has claimed at least 22 lives, officials said.

Mr. Doval met Mr. Shah soon after his visit to the riot-affected areas of the national capital at the latter’s North Block office. This was the NSA’s second visit to the violence-hit localities in less than 24 hours.

The NSA briefed the home minister about the current law and order situation in North East Delhi and steps taken to bring back normalcy there, a home ministry official said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik attended the meeting

Earlier, Mr. Doval had said the situation in the violence-hit northeast Delhi was under control and the police was doing their job.

“The situation is under control and people are satisfied. We have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing their job and is alert,” he told reporters.

“Police is working hard. Only some criminals were involved in this. One should try resolving issues and not increasing them. There were incidents earlier but today it is calm. Locals want peace. We have full faith there will be peace,” he said.

“If god wills, there will be peace and harmony here (Inshallah yahan par bilkul aman hoga),” he said.

At least 22 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.