Delhi violence | Death toll rises to 24

Two deaths were recorded at LNJP Hospital on Wednesday taking the count of people who have died in the northeast Delhi violence to 24, authorities said.

These were the first cases of casualty reported at LNJP Hospital, which has been receiving a number of patients since the violence broke out Monday evening.

“One person was brought dead, while another died during treatment,” Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital Kishore Singh told PTI.

Earlier, the toll stood at 22, all fatalities being recorded at GTB Hospital.

