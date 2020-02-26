Delhi

Delhi violence | Death toll rises to 24

A shop burns as a mob sets it on fire during the violence between two groups in New Delhi on Feb. 25, 2020.

A shop burns as a mob sets it on fire during the violence between two groups in New Delhi on Feb. 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

First cases of casualty have been reported at the LNJP Hospital, which has been receiving a number of patients since the violence broke out Monday evening.

Two deaths were recorded at LNJP Hospital on Wednesday taking the count of people who have died in the northeast Delhi violence to 24, authorities said.

These were the first cases of casualty reported at LNJP Hospital, which has been receiving a number of patients since the violence broke out Monday evening.

“One person was brought dead, while another died during treatment,” Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital Kishore Singh told PTI.

Earlier, the toll stood at 22, all fatalities being recorded at GTB Hospital.

Also read | Delhi violence day 4 updates

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 8:19:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-violence-death-toll-rises/article30919252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY