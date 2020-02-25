Delhi violence live updates: Amit Shah to meet Delhi L-G, Kejriwal

Violence continued for the third consecutive day in several parts of northeast Delhi, especially Maujpur, Brahampuri and other adjoining areas.

A police head constable was among five people who died in violence that took a communal colour and spread to other parts of northeast Delhi as organised groups attacked each other, setting shops and vehicles on fire.

10.40 am

Amit Shah to meet Anil Baijal, Arvind Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an urgent meeting with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of different political parties to discuss the prevailing situation in the National Capital. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 12 noon.

10.30 am

Death toll climbs to seven

The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official has said.

10.00 am

Kejriwal to meet all-party MLAs

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is “very worried” about the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi and called an urgent meeting of all party MLAs of the violence-hit areas.

In a tweet, the chief minister also urged everyone to shun violence.

“Am v worried abt prevailing situation in certain parts of Del. All of us together shud make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence (sic),” he tweeted.

“Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along wid senior officials in a while,” Kejriwal added.

Sources said the meeting will take place at the chief minister’s residence at 10.30 am.