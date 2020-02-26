Delhi

L-G, police chief, Minister pay tribute to constable

L-G Anil Baijal and Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik pay homage to head constable Ratan Lal in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Last rites to be performed in Lal’s hometown

Head constable Ratan Lal who died during the violence on Monday in the city was paid tribute by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik at a wreath-laying ceremony here on Tuesday.

Scores of police personnel laid wreaths over Lal’s coffin, which was placed at the Shaheed Smarath Sthal, and paid him a 24-gun salute followed by a moment of silence.

he Commissioner said: “This is a big loss for us. But this has happened during duty, for the country, it is a sacrifice and in that sense, we take pride in his sacrifice. At this time we are all with his family... And we will always remember his sacrifice in the time to come.”

Lal’s body, which will be transported to his hometown in Rajasthan, for the last rites.

