HC tells CBSE to provide long-term plan to students on board exams in violence-hit NE Delhi

The Shiksha Sadan which houses the Central Board of Secondary Education at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi on Monday, 03 February 2020.

The Shiksha Sadan which houses the Central Board of Secondary Education at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi on Monday, 03 February 2020.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The court asked the CBSE to come with instructions about a long-term plan at 2.15 p.m.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10-15 days and not on piecemeal basis.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths and, therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take a call for the next 10-15 days.

The direction by the court came after the CBSE on Wednesday said that the exams in 86 schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed.

