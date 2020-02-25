Delhi

Violence continues for third day in northeast Delhi

Protesters during a clash at Khajoori area, in New Delhi on February 24, 2020

Protesters during a clash at Khajoori area, in New Delhi on February 24, 2020   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Incidents of stone-pelting reported in several areas

Violence continued for the third consecutive day in several parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday. Incidents of stone-pelting in Maujpur, Brahampuri and other adjoining areas were reported.

Police have deployed Rapid Action Force in areas that were severely hit by the riots.

According to Delhi Fire Services, three firemen were injured in violence-hit northeast Delhi.

On Monday, the department received 45 calls. A fire tender was pelted with stones, while another was torched by protesters.

Feb 25, 2020

