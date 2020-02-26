National

Take decision on lodging FIRs for hate speeches by 3 BJP leaders, Delhi HC tells police

Delhi High Court. File

Delhi High Court. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The three BJP leaders are — Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the police to take “conscious decision” with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders in connection with the CAA violence and convey by Thursday.

The three BJP leaders are — Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma.

Also Read
Flag March by paramilitary at Chand Bagh

Delhi violence live updates | Register FIRs against hate speeches, HC directs Delhi Police

A bench of Justices S. Muralidhar and Anup J. Bhambhani took on record the assurance by special commissioner Praveer Ranjan that he will sit with the police commissioner today itself and view all video clips and take a conscious decision on lodging of FIRs.

Watch | Scene at Mustafabad, Delhi a day after violence

The high court also issued notices to the parties concerned on the plea filed by the Centre seeking to be impleaded in the case.

The matter will be heard further on Thursday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 5:03:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/take-decision-on-lodging-firs-for-hate-speeches-by-3-bjp-leaders-delhi-hc-tells-police/article30922359.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY