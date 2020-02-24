Pro, anti-CAA groups clash in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur

Situation continued to remain tense in north-east Delhi, with fresh cases of stone pelting reported from near the Babarpur-Maujpur metro station on Monday.
Several rounds of stone pelting between pro- and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters took place.
Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. A few policemen also attempted to pacify the groups.
The Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.
On Sunday, a clash broke out in the area between the two groups around 1 km from the Jaffarabad Metro Station, where one side of the carriageway had been blocked by anti-CAA protesters since morning. After slogan shouting from both sides, the groups started pelting stones at each other, leading to chaos in the area.
