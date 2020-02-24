Delhi

Pro, anti-CAA groups clash in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur

Stone pelting between youths of two community at Kabir Nagar near Maujpur metro station in north-east Delhi.

Stone pelting between youths of two community at Kabir Nagar near Maujpur metro station in north-east Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

Situation continued to remain tense in north-east Delhi, with fresh cases of stone pelting reported from near the Babarpur-Maujpur metro station on Monday.

Several rounds of stone pelting between pro- and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters took place.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. A few policemen also attempted to pacify the groups.

Protesters raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens near Jaffrabad Metro station in northeast Delhi on February 23, 2020.

Pro and anti-CAA groups clash in Delhi

 

On Sunday, a clash broke out in the area between the two groups around 1 km from the Jaffarabad Metro Station, where one side of the carriageway had been blocked by anti-CAA protesters since morning. After slogan shouting from both sides, the groups started pelting stones at each other, leading to chaos in the area.

Citizenship Amendment Act
