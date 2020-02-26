U.S. Embassy issues advisory in view of Delhi violence

The U.S. Embassy in India has urged American citizens here to exercise caution because of the violent clashes in parts of the national capital.

“It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. The Government of India imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people, Section 144, remains in effect in certain areas,” a security alert issued by the U.S. Embassy.

The advisory came a day after President Donald Trump departed Delhi after a 36-hour visit to India during which he visited Ahmedabad, Delhi and Agra. However, the visit was overshadowed by the communal clashes in the northern parts of Delhi.