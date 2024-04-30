GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This election not about Modi but mudda: Yogendra Yadav

April 30, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Yogendra Yadav, national convener of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, addressing a press conferecne in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Yogendra Yadav, national convener of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, addressing a press conferecne in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Yogendra Yadav, national convener of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, has said that the BJP is engaging common people of the country in a “psychological warfare” with the slogan Abki baar, 400 paar (this time, 400 plus).

At a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Yadav said, “This time the election is not about [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, but mudda (issues).” Issues such as price rise, farmers’ income, unemployment, corruption, and electoral bond scam are in the reckoning.” He accused Mr. Modi of diverting attention from core issues that the people of the nation have been facing for the last 10 years under the BJP rule.

Mr. Yadav alleged that the BJP had set a target to win more than 400 seats to get a clear majority as they want to make several changes in the Constitution and help the RSS succeed in abolishing reservation.

Mr. Yadav, who had toured more than 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in parts of western Uttar Pradesh, southern Punjab, northern Haryana, and eastern Rajasthan to study the public mood, said it would be an uphill task for the BJP to win more seats in these States this election. The BJP-led government was “destroying the idea of India” by attacking the Constitution, he said.

