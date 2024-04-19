GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Tracking the Polls in Karnataka

Karnataka general elections coverage with focus on electorate, civic issues, and exclusive opinion and analysis pieces.

April 19, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A grafitti written by the SVEEP Committee of Udupi on the compound wall of the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police in Udupi to create awareness on the need to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

A grafitti written by the SVEEP Committee of Udupi on the compound wall of the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police in Udupi to create awareness on the need to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

Karnataka will go to polls in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for the general elections. The State has 28 constituencies, five of which are reserved constituencies for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes. This year’s general elections are spread over seven phases from April 19 to June 1 to elect the 18th Lok Sabha.

The Tracking the Polls series goes beyond individual constituencies and candidates, to focus on the electorate and electoral awareness, civic issues that can impact the voters, opinion pieces and regional profiles to give our readers a larger picture of the election. The package also comprises exclusive text and video analysis as well as infographic stories by The Hindu’s reporting and data team.

For a deep-dive into all the Parliamentary constituencies in the State and exclusive interviews with major candidates in the fray, read our series Constituency Watch and Conversations with Candidates.

