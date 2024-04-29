GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Repoll at Indiganatha peaceful, but only 71 out of 528 cast vote

April 29, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated April 30, 2024 07:21 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Repoll at Indiganatta village in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency was held under tight police security on Monday.

Repoll at Indiganatta village in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency was held under tight police security on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The repoll at Indiganatha village in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday was held under tight police security after the boycott call had turned violent on Friday leading to suspension of polling. The repoll was peaceful, but turnout poor.

Only 71 out of 528 voters cast their vote at booth 146, registering 13.45% polling. The local authorities on Sunday went around Indiganatha and Mendare villages informing people about the repoll and requesting them to vote.

The total number of voters at the booth was 528, including 279 men and 249 women, from Indiganatha and Mendare coming under Malai Mahadeshwara Gram Panchayat. Out of 71 who voted, 32 were men and 39 women.

Polling on Friday had to be suspended after clashes broke out with stones thrown at the voters at the booth, causing minor injuries to some women voters. The booth was ransacked and the EVM and poll material were damaged during the incident. Cases have been registered in M.M. Hills police station.

Most voters of Indiganatta stayed away from voting on Monday, barring 13 voters, as many of them abandoned their village after cases had been booked against them. Most of those who voted were from Mendare.

Raising infrastructure issues like roads and electrification, the poll boycott call was given but the voters of Mendare came to vote, triggering angry protests. The villages are located in the forest areas and most Mendare voters belong to the Soliga community.

