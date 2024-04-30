GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP president J.P. Nadda seeks votes in Karnataka to make India a developed nation

J.P. Nadda addressed a gathering in Shivamogga on April 30

April 30, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa with BJP national president J.P. Nadda at an election campaign meeting in Shivamogga on April 30, 2024.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa with BJP national president J.P. Nadda at an election campaign meeting in Shivamogga on April 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the political discourse of the country in the last 10 years, BJP national president J.P. Nadda sought votes for the party to make India a developed nation by 2026–27.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in Shivamogga on April 30, Mr. Nadda said 10 years ago, the political discourse was marked by depression, lack of enthusiasm, rampant corruption, and people were in politics for their selfish needs. “Modi has changed the scenario. Today, we are all aspiring to become a developed nation. India is now part of all international forums. This has never happened in the past. India is speaking in all forums. Modi’s voice will be the world’s voice,” he said.

Reiterating that the BJP is committed to ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, Mr. Nadda said his party believed in unity in diversity. It would respect regional aspirations. However, opposition parties had been interested in creating divisions. A Lok Sabha member from Karnataka spoke of a separate country for the southern States, citing disparity in funds from the Centre. “Do you wish such people get elected,” he asked the audience.

Speaking about the nation’s economy, he claimed that India is the only bright spot on the globe at the moment, as many developed countries were in the doldrums after the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. “The U.S., Europe, Russia, Japan, and China are facing difficulties. But, it is India where the economy is growing stronger. India’s economy was in the 11th position 10 years ago. Now, it has jumped to fifth place, overtaking the U.K.,” he said.

He accused the Congress government of offering reservation to Muslims from the share of other backward classes. “This has happened even after the Indian Constitution ruled out religion-based reservation,” he said.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, addressing the gathering, said the BJP would win 25–26 seats in Karnataka. “We are making honest efforts to win all 28 seats in Karnataka. Even if we miss one or two, we will win the highest number of seats. I have travelled across the State. B.Y. Raghavendra will win the Shivamogga seat by a huge margin,” he said.

