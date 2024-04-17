GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Will the BJP-JD(S) alliance work in Karnataka?

In this episode we discuss the BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka and who will the alliance benefit more

April 17, 2024 05:25 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Among the big changes to the contours of Karnataka’s political landscape this Lok Sabha election is the pre-poll “partnership of convenience” between old rivals BJP and JD(S).   

The pact between BJP and JD(S) was formed to mutually benefit both parties through the consolidation of the Lingayat and Vokkaliga vote banks, all to defeat a common political foe - the Congress.   

The stakes are high for the JD(S) this election. The regional party is still stinging from its worst poll debacle in the Assembly elections last year, where it won only 19 seats across the State. But, psephologists say, the BJP entering into a pre-poll alliance with the JD(S) also shows that the saffron party believes it is not as strong in Karnataka as it was in 2019.

Will this be a win-win situation? Who will the alliance benefit more? How will the caste arithmetic and the redrawn political equations pan out in the Lok Sabha elections?

We are joined by Karnataka bureau’s Senior Deputy Editor Sharath Srivatsa, who also covers the JD(S).  

Presentation: Nalme Nachiyar

Guest: Sharath Srivatsa

Video and production: Ravichandran N

