Watch | Will Congress retain Bengaluru Rural? | Election 360

April 15, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

The Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency is spread over three different districts of Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban and Tumkur. It’s a politically complex constituency. It has rural areas with largely agrarian economies, ranging from the IT corridor and industrial townships. The Vokkaliga community has a dominant presence across the constituency here followed by the Dalits, OBCs and Muslims.

This constituency will see DK Suresh of the Congress and Dr. CN Manjunath of the BJP go head to head. Suresh is the brother of KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Dr Manjunath is a renowned cardiologist, and son in law of HD Deve Gowda, the JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister.

What could go wrong for Suresh, who has an excellent track record here? What encouraged Dr. Manjunath to contest from here? How will Modi’s guarantees and the Congress’s welfare promises play out? How will the Ram Mandir impact this seat?

In conversation with BS Sathish Kumar, Deputy Bureau Chief, Bengaluru bureau of The Hindu.

Presentation: Sobhana K. Nair

Guest: BS Satish Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan