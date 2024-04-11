Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Constituency Watch in Karnataka

April 11, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

Karnataka is set to vote in two phases of Lok Sabha elections 2024 — 14 constituencies each are going to polls in the second and third phases scheduled for April 26 and May 7, respectively. As electoral action gains momentum, reporters from the Karnataka Bureau bring you an overview of the 28 parliamentary constituencies and the intense battles to be expected this poll season.

The series also offers a detailed analysis of the past political climate as well as caste equations in the seats, the persistent problems faced by the electorate, their demands and historical voting patterns as well as the main candidates in the fray.