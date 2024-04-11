GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Constituency Watch in Karnataka

All you need to know about the 28 Parliamentary constituencies headed for polls in Karnataka this Lok Sabha elections 2024

April 11, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A Congress supporter uses a cloth to cool himself during a party public meeting ahead of the upcoming general elections at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on April 3, 2024.

A Congress supporter uses a cloth to cool himself during a party public meeting ahead of the upcoming general elections at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on April 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: IDREES MOHAMMED

Karnataka is set to vote in two phases of Lok Sabha elections 2024 — 14 constituencies each are going to polls in the second and third phases scheduled for April 26 and May 7, respectively. As electoral action gains momentum, reporters from the Karnataka Bureau bring you an overview of the 28 parliamentary constituencies and the intense battles to be expected this poll season.

The series also offers a detailed analysis of the past political climate as well as caste equations in the seats, the persistent problems faced by the electorate, their demands and historical voting patterns as well as the main candidates in the fray.

Karnataka / Bangalore / Mangalore / Mysore / General Elections 2024

Shreyas Patel, Congress candidate
Hassan constituency: Emotions run high as grandsons of old rivals take on each other in this prestigious seat
G T Sathish

