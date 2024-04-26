GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Karnataka Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Polling begins in 14 constituencies in Karnataka for Phase 2

A total of 30,602 polling booths, including 25 auxiliary booths, have been set up

April 26, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Following a month of high-decibel, mega-stakes campaigns by major political parties, a total of 2,88,19,342 crore eligible electors from 14 constituencies are set to vote in Karnataka which is going to polls in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections today, April 26. The State is voting in two phases, and 14 more constituencies from the northern half of the State will vote in the third phase, scheduled on May 7. 

In the current Phase Two, the constituencies that will vote include Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South, Chickballapur and Kolar.

Also read: How to check your polling booth

A total of 30,602 polling booths, including 25 auxiliary booths, have been set up. Around 1.40 lakh polling officers, 5,000 micro observers and 50,000 civil police, apart from 65 companies of CRPF and Reserved Armed Forces from other States have been deployed in the 30,602 polling stations.

The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls. Apart from conducting electoral awareness to deal with urban apathy and increase voter turnout, the EC has initiated measures to ensure that the extreme heatwave conditions do not affect voter turnout, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Also read: Know your voting rights

Cooling devices such as fans, special medical kits to manage dehydration and sunstroke, adequate shade structures, such as tents, canopies or umbrellas, with provision for chairs, will be available for the comfort of voters and polling personnel. One ambulance will also be mapped to every 10-15 polling booths.

To help voters navigate their way to the polling station, the Election Commission has distributed voters’ slips with QR codes in 33 urban constituencies. Voters can scan the QR code and find their way to the polling station. The Election Commission has also come out with Chunavana mobile app, which will offer users polling booth location, navigation to the polling booth, candidate information, polling officers’ details, the queue at the polling station on a real-time basis, available parking space and nearby emergency facilities.

Find more information about your polling stations at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

  • April 25, 2024 22:32
    1,876 polling stations in Dakshina Kannada and 1,842 in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies to go for polls on April 26

    All is set for the 18th Lok Sabha elections with 1,876 polling stations in Dakshina Kannada and 1,842 booths in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituencies going to the polls on Friday, April 26.

    The polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Nine candidates are in the fray in Dakshina Kannada, and 10 candidates are contesting in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru with both the constituencies witnessing a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP.

    1,876 polling stations in Dakshina Kannada and 1,842 in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies to go for polls on April 26

  • April 25, 2024 22:31
    Bus stands and roads leading out of city full as citizens travel to their home towns for polling

    On the eve of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, bus stands in Bengaluru were filled with people wanting to go to their home towns to cast their vote in the districts which go to the polls on Friday. While the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated buses on demand, private operators deployed hundreds of extra buses, especially to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. 

    “We have reservation only for buses that go to Mangaluru. As the election is happening in two phases, we have not particularly deployed extra buses. The demand is only for places in South Karnataka, excluding Shivamogga and Davangere. Hence, buses will be running as per demand,” said a senior official from the KSRTC. Some BMTC buses have also been deployed for the movement of election officials.

    Bus stands and roads leading out of city full as citizens travel to their home towns for polling

  • April 25, 2024 22:30
    Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies remain free from dynasty politics

    Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituencies, which go to the 18th Lok Sabha polls on Friday, April 26, have remained free from dynasty politics since they came into being.

    None of the family members of former four-time Members of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada B. Janardhana Poojary (Congress) and V. Dhananjaya Kumar (now no more) of BJP and three-time Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel (BJP) ventured into politics to face the Lok Sabha elections in the constituency following their absence in the election battle.

    Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies remain free from dynasty politics

  • April 25, 2024 22:29
    Caste and sub-caste factors, besides writ of ‘sahukars’, will determine results here

    Kanasageri is a small village with an enchanting name that translates to “lane of dreams.” It lies within a few kilometres of the Kadabagatti hills in Gokak in Belagavi district that are famous for the sandalwood forest raised by the Forest Department. It is a new moon night and dark all around as there is no power supply. Most people are sleeping in their courtyards to beat the heat. 

    “We are used to this,” says Beerappa Tavag, an octogenarian sheep rearer. Children walk to Urubinahatti village for a school, while the young climb up the hill to go to colleges in Gokak.

    Caste and sub-caste factors, besides writ of ‘sahukars’, will determine results here

  • April 25, 2024 22:28
    District Election Office has gone all out to boost voting percentage in Bengaluru

    The District Election Office (DEO) in Bengaluru Urban has carried out several activities to boost voter turnout in the three Lok Sabha constituencies which have traditionally recorded average voting percentages. The election office devised macro- and micro-level SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities to influence voters to come out in large numbers, on Friday.

    The DEO has directed companies to sanction leave to voters on the polling day, failing which action will be initiated. The Labour Department has been instructed to shut down offices working on Friday. Hoteliers have also been asked to allow workers to exercise their franchise.

    District Election Office has gone all out to boost voting percentage in Bengaluru

  • April 25, 2024 18:18
    In Karnataka, BJP thrives on the politics of fear

    The Congress’ victory in the 2023 Assembly election in Karnataka was a difficult pill for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to swallow, especially since the grand old party had secured its biggest vote share in 34 years. Then the Congress decided to implement its five guarantees: free bus rides for women, ₹2,000 a month to each woman-headed household, free electricity up to 200 units, 10 kg of rice, and guarantees for the young and unemployed. But above all, the Siddaramaiah government has wrested control of the police. It has lost no opportunity to remind the police to return to the impartiality to which they are committed and literally shed their orange tinge (in two police stations, Kaup and Vijayapura, the police donned saffron for Vijayadashami). In short, the government has honoured its commitment to the Constitution both by offering welfare schemes and by protecting all citizens equally.

    In Karnataka, BJP thrives on the politics of fear

  • April 25, 2024 18:17
    EC sets up voter facilitation counters in locations that have multiple booths

    To ensure people do not face any hassle in locating their polling booths in locations where more than three booths are clustered, the Election Commission has set up voter facilitation counters to assist people. This is one of the strategies adopted by the Commission to deal with urban apathy and to increase voter turnout.

    The voter facilitation counters will be like a help desk for people to locate their booth in the cluster. 

    In entire Karnataka, 3,415 locations have multiple polling booths.

    To draw more people to polling booths in Karnataka, EC sets up voter facilitation counters in locations that have multiple booths

  • April 25, 2024 18:15
    Karnataka General Election 2024 full schedule: All you need to know about the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka

    The State of Karnataka is set to witness the 18th Lok Sabha elections in two phases, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The two phases of voting are set to occur in the second and third phases of the General Election, scheduled on April 26 and May 7 respectively.

    Karnataka General Election 2024 full schedule: All you need to know about the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka

  • April 25, 2024 18:09
    Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Tracking the Polls in Karnataka

    Join Bageshree S., Resident Editor, Karnataka, in a conversation with senior journalists from The Hindu as they examine the intricacies of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Karnataka. In this discussion, B.S. Satish Kumar, Nagesh Prabhu, Sharath S. Srivatsa, Laiqh A. Khan and Raviprasad Kamila will give their perspectives on the political landscape and key issues at play.

  • April 25, 2024 18:07
    Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Conversations with candidates in Karnataka

    In between hectic campaign schedules for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, candidates and senior leaders from across political parties, including the Congress as well as alliance partners BJP and JD(S), along with new and prominent Independent faces, sit down for an exclusive chat with The Hindu. The series features both text and video interviews.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Conversations with candidates in Karnataka

  • April 25, 2024 18:06
    Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Constituency Watch in Karnataka

    Karnataka is set to vote in two phases of Lok Sabha elections 2024 — 14 constituencies each are going to polls in the second and third phases scheduled for April 26 and May 7, respectively. As electoral action gains momentum, reporters from the Karnataka Bureau bring you an overview of the 28 parliamentary constituencies and the intense battles to be expected this poll season.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Constituency Watch in Karnataka

Related Topics

election / General Elections 2024 / voting / Karnataka / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.