GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Did the electoral bonds scheme enable extortion?
Premium

March 29, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:58 am IST

Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Vignesh Radhakrishnan
A video grab from the Supreme Court shows the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, during a hearing on the electoral bonds case. Photo: YouTube/Supreme Court of India via PTI

A video grab from the Supreme Court shows the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, during a hearing on the electoral bonds case. Photo: YouTube/Supreme Court of India via PTI

Many companies that faced regulatory action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Income Tax (IT) Department donated electoral bonds worth crores of rupees to ruling parties, show data submitted by the State Bank of India (SBI) to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Some companies which got huge government contracts purchased bonds for large amounts. Some new companies, which were incorporated during the COVID-19 pandemic, purchased bonds worth crores of rupees just months after starting out. Was the electoral bonds scheme used as an extortion tool?Subhash Chandra Garg and Anjali Bhardwaj discuss this question in a conversation moderated by Vignesh Radhakrishnan. Edited excerpts:

Many companies purchased bonds worth crores of rupees after ED/IT action. Most of these funds went to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); some went to the ruling parties in various States. Some have called this scheme an extortion tool? Do you agree?

Anjali Bhardwaj: Data in the public domain shows that several companies that were under the scrutiny of the ED, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), and the IT Department bought electoral bonds. A significant portion of these were encashed by the ruling party at the Centre. This raises two questions. The first is whether agencies were being used to target companies and extract funds from them. The second is whether companies with cases against them made donations to ruling parties in the hope that the investigations against them would go slow or be dropped altogether. These will have to be a subject matter of deeper investigation.

Electoral bonds data |Complete list of donors, parties and unique numbers

Subhash Chandra Garg: I trust the investigative analysis that civil society has been doing after the data became available. It is also possible to connect the time of action by investigating agencies and the date on which electoral bonds were purchased. But those who purchased the bonds perhaps trusted the anonymity which this scheme was designed to provide. They would have possibly avoided this route had confidentiality been in doubt. So, this scrutiny might not have been possible without the transparency of the scheme; donations could have remained untraceable.

Strong correlations can also be seen between companies making large donations and receiving high-value government contracts. Is it right to treat these cases as quid pro quo?

Subhash Chandra Garg: Quid pro quo is a common practice. Companies donate not out of altruism but to serve their business interests, whether it is to secure contracts or to get protection. The existence of quid pro quo in political donations is often seen as the primary motivation behind such contributions. The electoral bonds scheme was seen as a way of making political donations more transparent, using legitimate funds for donations, while maintaining confidentiality. It was quid pro quo but in a more transparent way.

Electoral bonds data |Companies under ED, I-T scanner donated poll bonds to BJP, BRS, Congress

Anjali Bhardwaj: Quid pro quo is nothing new. Political party funding has been the fountainhead of corruption in India. Companies do not donate in public interest; they donate to influence policy and law, and give kickbacks to secure contracts. To be sure, this was happening before the introduction of the electoral bonds scheme as well. Some of these transactions were taking place through banking channels and a lot of them through cash. And unless somebody was caught red-handed, quid pro quo was impossible to establish.

Electoral bonds data |Who gave the most and which party got how much in the first two years |...and in the last two years

So, what’s the difference? Earlier, regulators had information on what was coming through the banking channels, but the electoral bonds scheme made even that information opaque. The main contention of the government counsel was that the scheme was brought in to reduce cash. The Supreme Court then asked a few questions. First, with the scheme, has there been a ban on accepting cash? The answer was ‘no’. So, along with the scheme, donations through cash continued. Second, although it was expressly forbidden to trade electoral bonds, in reality, there were no safeguards against trading these bonds. Anyone who had money in the bank could buy these bonds and these bonds could then be traded. So, effectively, money gets laundered. The Court weighed these issues against the intended benefits of the scheme and found the loss of transparency and public rights more significant.

Electoral bonds data | Electoral bonds linked to project clearances by BRS government in Telangana

Names of purchasers of electoral bonds and the redeeming parties were never supposed to be in the public domain. Had there not been a judgment or had the SBI not recorded this alphanumeric number, citizens would have never known what was happening.

Subhash Chandra Garg: The argument that cash donations should have been stopped is inaccurate. Cash donations were transparent if they were above ₹20,000; this number was then brought down to ₹2,000. This was as good as banning cash transactions. After the electoral bonds scheme was introduced, cash donations reduced.

Electoral bonds data | MEIL’s ₹584 crore to BJP is top donation to any party

The anonymity between donors and political parties was designed to protect companies from potential retribution. The debate on the public’s right to know donor identities overlooks the privacy of business transactions, which are not typically disclosed to the public or to the government. These include sales, purchases, and patents. The electoral bonds scheme, however, allowed some transparency, as companies disclosed political donations in their financial statements, providing a balance between anonymity and public interest in political financing. I also have to say that the government interferes with our culture of doing business. High taxes and numerous regulations, alongside the government as a major player in sectors such as electricity, mean businesses often have to please the government to succeed. Electoral bonds is a symptom of the sorry state of affairs of doing business in the country. The solution isn’t just to blame companies but to make it easier to do business.

Some companies donated crores of rupees months after getting incorporated. Some that started during the COVID-19 pandemic donated more than ₹30 crore within a year. Many of them do not even have a website. Some companies donated more than ₹50 crore despite facing losses in a financial year. What could these findings indicate?

Subhash Chandra Garg: The decision to allow loss-making companies to donate by removing the profit cap aimed to level the playing field. There is a question on why loss-making companies should be disallowed from making donations, especially since such a condition could put them at a disadvantage in competing for contracts. The instances of some companies being incorporated just before donating, or changing their names, suggest that some may have sought additional anonymity layers. But this doesn’t necessarily indicate criminality.

Editorial | Sordid scheme: On the electoral bond scheme, electoral financing

Anjali Bhardwaj: The electoral bonds scheme was introduced after amending at least four laws, three of which the Court found unconstitutional. The scheme allowed even loss-making companies to donate, a shift from earlier norms where only profit-making companies could donate a capped percentage of their profits. Why would loss-making companies make contributions? It has to be a quid pro quo.

The amendments facilitated the creation of shell companies to funnel anonymous donations to political parties. Critics, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the ECI, warned that this could lead to generation of black money and obscure political funding. Reducing the cash donation cap to ₹2,000 hardly curtailed the flow of undisclosed cash donations, as parties could still break down large amounts into smaller, untraceable contributions. The substantial income from electoral bonds reported by parties indicates that the scheme became a significant funding source, not necessarily reducing cash donations but by adding another layer of anonymity. Surprisingly, the data reveal few large corporates among the donors, raising questions about the use of shell companies for donations. The scheme’s stated goals of reducing cash in politics and increasing funding transparency have not been met.

Electoral bonds data |Vedanta is biggest donor for Congress, Essel Mining for BJD

Subhash Chandra Garg: The concerns about shell companies and the potential for misuse of electoral bonds were addressed in consultations with the RBI. Adjustments were made to minimise risks, including setting a finite life for bonds to prevent them from being used as bearer bonds or for money laundering. The fear of shell companies being used extensively under the electoral bonds scheme is overstated. Direct donations from companies’ accounts are logical and transparent, negating the need for shell companies. The scheme’s design, focusing on anonymity, was intentional, and while the SBI’s detailed data might have been released, it offers a chance to understand donation patterns without undermining the scheme’s purpose.

The SBI had asked for four months to match unique numbers but delivered them under a week after a rap from the Court. The Finance Ministry had claimed that the unique numbers were not recorded anywhere, but the latest disclosure shows that they were recorded. What do these contradicting statements show?

Subhash Chandra Garg: There is no contradiction. The scheme did not recognise the alphanumeric code as an identifier. It was a security feature, not supposed to exist for anyone, similar to how currency notes have multiple security features which are not publicly detailed. The government’s statements saying there are no identifiers meant the alphanumeric codes were not meant for identification. In retrospect, using a number as a security feature might have been regrettable. A non-digitisable security method may have been more suitable. The SBI recorded this number confidentially, and since it was so securely handled, it remained unknown for a long time, which aligns with the scheme’s intentions.

Electoral bonds data | Complete coverage

Anjali Bhardwaj: It is questionable that the SBI claimed it needed four more months to collate data, a task it later completed in just hours, suggesting an attempt to misinform the Court and delay disclosing information. This delay sought was significant because it aimed to push the disclosure past the election date, undermining voters’ right to information as emphasised by the Court’s three-week deadline. Furthermore, if the alphanumeric code was solely a security feature and not meant for creating an audit trail, its recording on both the purchaser and depositor sides potentially compromises the electoral bonds scheme’s integrity. This action by the SBI, a government bank, could have made sensitive information accessible to the ruling party, thus affecting the electoral process’s fairness. Both issues warrant thorough investigation, and citizens have a right to understand the SBI’s role in this context.

Listen to The Hindu Parley podcast

Subhash Chandra Garg is former Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary, Government of India; Anjali Bhardwaj is a Right To Information activist and founder of Satark Nagrik Sangathan, a citizens’ group working to promote transparency and accountability in government functioning

Related Topics

Electoral bonds / political parties / political campaigns

Collection - 40 stories

A video grab from the Supreme Court shows the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, during a hearing on the electoral bonds case. Photo: YouTube/Supreme Court of India via PTI
Did the electoral bonds scheme enable extortion?
Vignesh Radhakrishnan
You're in this story
Some companies which got huge government contracts purchased bonds for large amounts.
Did the electoral bonds scheme enable extortion? | The Hindu parley podcast
Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressing the media at AICC, in New Delhi on March 23, 2024.
Electoral bonds
BJP made ‘bribes’ legal via electoral bonds: Congress
The Hindu Bureau
In Telangana, the BRS encashed the bonds purchased by IRB Infra that were purchased a few weeks after the Outer Ring Road (ORR) contract was awarded to the company. Photo: irb.co.in
Electoral bonds linked to project clearances by BRS government in Telangana
The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.
Realty majors in news helped BRS become fourth highest recipient of electoral bonds
Serish Nanisetti
Granular details of the electoral bonds bought by companies across the country emerged with the State Bank of India on March 21, 2024, releasing additional information pertaining to the bond scheme.
Electoral Bonds data | Firms from Telangana, A.P. loosened purse strings for multiple political parties 
The Hindu Bureau
Nitin Seth, Prashant Bhushan, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar addressing the media at Press Club of India, in New Delhi on March 22, 2024.
Activists seek SC-monitored probe into electoral bonds
The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, Ltd. (MEIL) donated ₹584 crore to the BJP (60% of its donations) – the most by a donor for any single party. File
Electoral Bonds
Electoral bonds full data |  MEIL’s ₹584 crore to BJP is top donation to any party
Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Jasmin Nihalani,Rebecca Rose Varghese
The Congress encashed ₹1,422 crore in total, of which Vedanta Limited contributed ₹125 crore. File
Electoral bonds full data | Vedanta is biggest donor for Congress, Essel Mining for BJD
Jasmin Nihalani,Vignesh Radhakrishnan
Hetero Drugs Ltd., Hetero Labs Ltd., and Hetero Biopharma Ltd. donated ₹50 crore to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), followed by ₹10 crore to the BJP. File
Electoral bonds full data | Companies under ED, I-T scanner donated poll bonds to BJP, BRS, Congress
Vignesh Radhakrishnan
SBI has released all information related to the electoral bond scheme, including the unique numbers.
Electoral bonds full data | Complete list of donors, parties and unique numbers
The Hindu Data Team
Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, on March 21, 2024.
EC publishes electoral bond details, including alpha-numeric bond numbers
PTI
KYC details of purchasers have also not been made public for “security reasons”, SBI tells Supreme Court in its compliance affidavit filed on March 21, 2024. File
Electoral Bonds case | SBI confirms to Supreme Court its ‘complete disclosure’ of electoral bonds data
The Hindu Bureau
Bonds in buckets: List of donors and political parties that encashed electoral bonds
Electoral bond data | Who gave the most and which party got how much in the last two years
Rebecca Rose Varghese,Gautam Nirmal Doshi
Dolo 650 maker Micro Labs bought electoral bonds worth ₹6 crore  a month after the Income Tax Department searched its offices. File
Many pharma companies that bought electoral bonds faced regulatory actions
Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Vasudevan Mukunth
Bonds in buckets: List of donors and political parties that encashed electoral bonds
Electoral bond data | Who gave the most and which party got how much in the first two years
Rebecca Rose Varghese,Gautam Nirmal Doshi
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.
Electoral Bonds Case
SC order on electoral bonds disclosure does not cover full details from March 2018
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar.
NCP’s largest single-day encashment of electoral bonds came while in power
The Hindu Bureau
The BJP, the largest recipient of electoral bonds, justified its move not to reveal the names of donors by citing the rules framed under the electoral bonds scheme that the SC has struck down as unconstitutional. File
Electoral bonds scheme
Electoral bonds | Biggest beneficiaries claim inability to reveal donor names
Abhinay Lakshman
Bonded favours: On the electoral bond scheme, sordid revelations
Representative illustration.
ELECTORAL BONDS
New firms bought crores of electoral bonds within months of formation
Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Jasmin Nihalani,Rebecca Rose Varghese
Watch | Electoral bonds: Who were the biggest donors?
The Hindu Bureau
Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR was the largest donor to political parties via the electoral bond route, with a cumulative sum of ₹1,368 crore. Photo used for representational purpose
Electoral bonds data | Many top donors were under ED and Income Tax Department scanner
Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Srinivasan Ramani
File picture of lottery businessman Santiago Martin appearing before a court in Erode, Tamil Nadu
Santiago Martin aka Lottery King | The business tycoon who topped the list of electoral bond donors
S. Vijay Kumar
Supreme Court of India.
Electoral Bonds Data
Why did SBI not give ECI electoral bonds’ numbers to be made public, SC asks
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Future Gaming and Hotel Services MD and lottery baron Santiago Martin. File
Electoral bonds data | Lottery magnate Santiago Martin’s Future Gaming and Hotel Services purchased ₹1,368 crore worth electoral bonds, most among firms 
The Hindu Data Team
A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is specially convening on March 15 to hear the modification application filed by the poll panel body. File
ECI asks Supreme Court to return sealed electoral bonds documents
The Hindu Bureau
The Election Commission of India. File
Electoral bonds data | 22 companies donated over ₹100 crore, BJP got highest share
The Hindu Data Team
Representative image
Electoral bonds data | Full list of donors and recipient political parties
The Hindu Data Team
A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi. SBI has informed the Supreme Court that electoral bonds details have been submitted to the Election Commission of India. File
Electoral bonds | Information ‘hand-delivered’ to Election Commission of India, SBI informs Supreme Court
Krishnadas Rajagopal
CPI(M) workers stage a protest against the State Bank of India (SBI) moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, outside the SBI office, in Chennai.
Electoral bonds disclosure | Contempt plea moved against SBI for not disclosing details yet
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Electoral bonds were introduced as a substitute for cash donations made to political parties. File
SBI sends electoral bonds details to Election Commission
Sreeparna Chakrabarty
In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge constitution Bench scrapped the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme. File
Electoral bonds | Supreme Court nixes SBI plea for more time to provide details
Krishnadas Rajagopal
CPI(M) workers stage a protest against the State Bank of India (SBI) moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, outside SBI office, in Chennai, Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Electoral Bonds
Why did the Supreme Court reject SBI’s plea seeking extension of time to disclose electoral bonds data? | Explained
Aaratrika Bhaumik
‘Once again, it is up to the Supreme Court to call out the SBI’s delaying tactics’
Electoral bonds, the State Bank and the art of evasion
Anjali Bhardwaj,Amrita Johri
Donor anonymity was the main feature of the electoral bonds scheme, which has been criticised for long by transparency activists.
Electoral bonds
Why did the Supreme Court invalidate electoral bonds? | Explained
K. Venkataramanan
CJI Justice D. Y. Chandrachud pronounces the judgement on the petitions challenging the Electoral Bonds Scheme, on February 15, 2024.
Electoral bonds SC verdict: Political influence of money extends to poll outcomes and government decisions
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Unbonded: On the striking down of the Electoral Bond Scheme by the Supreme Court
The State Bank of India’s Delhi Main Branch in Parliament Street, New Delhi is one of the 29 branches that are authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds. Information obtained by the social worker Chandrashekhar Goud under the Right to Information Act from SBI has revealed that between March 2018 and January 24, 2019, 99.8% of the donations received by political parties were through electoral bonds of the highest denominations, ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore. Photo: Google Maps/Shahnawaz Alam
Electoral Bonds
Why did the Supreme Court strike down the electoral bonds scheme? | Explained
Aaratrika Bhaumik
A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra pronounce the judgement on the petitions challenging the Electoral Bonds Scheme, in New Delhi on February 15, 2024.
Electoral Bonds scheme verdict
Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
Krishnadas Rajagopal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.