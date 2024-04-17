Congress adopted 'loot' east policy, BJP turned it into 'Act East' policy: PM Modi

April 17, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Agartala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress on April 17, saying the party had adopted the 'loot' east policy while the BJP had turned it into the 'Act East' policy. Addressing a rally in Agartala, the Prime Minister said Tripura has witnessed pioneering transformations under the BJP government.

Mr. Modi said his government has decided to construct three crore new houses in India for the poor. "Tripura's people are going to benefit a great deal from it," he added.

He said his government is focusing on enhancing connectivity in the Northeast. He also said ₹3,000 crore will be spent for the facelift of highways in the State.

"Earlier, mobile towers didn't work properly in the State, but now work is on to improve 5G connectivity. It is the Modi government which has reduced mobile bills to around ₹400-₹500 per month. Had the Congress been in power, your mobile bills would have been ₹4,000 to ₹5,000," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress and the CPI(M), the PM said, "The Congress Yuvraj, who is critical over the use of investigative agencies, is now demanding the arrest of Kerala Chief Minister on corruption charges. No corrupt person will be spared," he said.