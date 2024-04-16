Akhanda Srinivas Murthy set to join BJP

April 16, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The former MLA for Pulakeshinagar R. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy is set to join the BJP on Wednesday.

Mr. Srinivas Murthy, who was the Congress MLA, quit the party in 2023 when he was denied the ticket to contest the Assembly election and contested the poll on the BSP ticket. However, he lost by a huge margin to the Congress candidate A.C. Srinivas back then.

Mr. Srinivas Murthy’s relations with the Congress started souring ever since miscreants attacked his house following the episode of his nephew posting allegedly derogatory content on social media in 2022 against Prophet Mohammed. Another Congress leader Sampath Raj (who had served as Bengaluru Mayor) was arrested in the case.