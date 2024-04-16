Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates | Everyone will regret attacking Electoral Bond scheme, says PM Modi

April 16, 2024 03:15 am | Updated 03:18 am IST

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said the BJP poll manifesto does not have anything for the poor but talks about bidding for the 2036 Olympics. The BJP was keen on pushing its agenda of “One nation, one election,” he said accusing the ruling dispensation at the Centre, during his brief visit to Nilgiris district.

“What are the BJP’s policies for the poor?” Mr. Gandhi asked during his interaction with college students at Thaloor in Udhagamandalam before proceeding to Wayanad in Kerala.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 15 said that the BJP-led Central government’s priority is to establish peace in the ethnic strife affected Manipur. This Lok Sabha election is between forces trying to break Manipur and those keeping it united, Mr. Shah said at a public meeting in Imphal.

Here are the latest updates: