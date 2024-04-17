GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections | Akhilesh Yadav predicts a clean sweep of INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh

The PDA (Pichchda, Dalit aur Alpsankhyak) will defeat the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said

April 17, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - Ghaziabad (UP)

PTI
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address a press conference in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on April 17, 2024.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address a press conference in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on April 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Asserting that "winds of change" are blowing from western Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said there will be an INDIA bloc "clean sweep" from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur.

Mr. Yadav made the remarks during a joint press conference with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 17, their first during the Lok Sabha election cycle.

"The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh are going to be held. The winds that are blowing from the west are going to change the environment of the whole of Uttar Pradesh and the country," Mr. Yadav said.

Will abide by party decision: Rahul Gandhi on contesting LS polls from Amethi

"Today we are sitting in Ghaziabad. There will be a clean sweep of the INDIA bloc over the BJP from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

He claimed that farmers are distressed as all the BJP's promises and claims have turned out to be a "big lie". Neither have farmers' incomes doubled nor youngsters got jobs, he said.

‘BJP has become a godown of the corrupt’

"Their (BJP) balloon of morality has burst. The electoral bonds issue has exposed them. The BJP has become a godown of the corrupt. They are not only taking in the corrupt but also their earnings," Mr. Yadav alleged.

“They (BJP) made claims of ‘double engine’ [government at the Centre and State], look at their hoardings now, their candidates are missing and only a single person is there. After the polls, that person on the hoardings will also disappear,” he said in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "They have only one slogan to lie and loot. Lying has become their identity," he added.

"The people of the country want change. Winds of change are blowing from western Uttar Pradesh and I am confident that an INDIA bloc government will be formed," he asserted.

Rajput mahapanchayat in western U.P. targets BJP for neglect, demand for more representation in LS polls

Mr. Yadav said the PDA (Pichchda, Dalit aur Alpsankhyak) will defeat the NDA (National Democratic Alliance).

"They will be wiped off from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur and those who came in 2014 will exit in 2024. The people of Uttar Pradesh ensure a grand welcome and this time they will also ensure a grand departure," he said.

SP-Congress alliance

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are contesting the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress is contesting 17 seats while the Samajwadi Party and some other allies are fighting from the remaining 63 seats in the politically crucial State, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha.

Caste faultlines re-emerge in U.P.’s Muzaffarnagar

Eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh — Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Muradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit — will go to the polls in the first phase.

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Samajwadi Party

