GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Brinda takes exception to Rahul contesting from Wayanad

If the Congress is trying to defeat the BJP at the Centre, why is he contesting against the Left here, she asks

April 16, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
A road show led by Annie Raja, CPI national leader and LDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, at Kalpetta on Tuesday.

A road show led by Annie Raja, CPI national leader and LDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, at Kalpetta on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Tuesday came down on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for contesting Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad.

Speaking after a road show of Annie Raja, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the constituency, titled ‘Janasagaram’ here, Ms. Karat asked why Mr. Gandhi was contesting against the LDF, which ‘prevented the entry of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala into power.’  

“If the Congress was trying to defeat the BJP at the Centre, should he contest against the Left Front?” Ms. Karat asked. The Congress was keeping mum on the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in its election manifesto, she said.

If LDF candidates won elections, they would raise their voice against the enactment of CAA, Ms. Karat said, adding that the Kerala government was the first in the country to pass a proposal against it.

INDIA bloc will protect farmers’ interests, says Rahul

Local parties were fighting against the BJP in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, not the Congress party, she said.

Mr. Gandhi had been absent in the constituency for the past five years after the election, and this was the time for the voters to decide what they needed, a part-time MP or a full-time MP, she said.

However, Ms. Raja would be a full-time MP, and she would be an embodiment of the Indian woman in Parliament, she added.

With 10 days left for polls, opposing fronts sharpen their attacks

“Why did Mr. Gandhi avoided the flag of the Indian Union Muslim League during his road show?” Ms. Karat asked even as she waved the flag of the Indian National League, an alliance partner of the LDF.

Ms. Raja said she would always be with the voters to raise their voice in Parliament.

Ms. Raja said the election was a fight to protect democracy and secularism.

LDF leaders including CPI State secretary Binoy Viswom, CPI(M) leader P.K. Sreemathi, and local leaders took part in the roadshow.

Thousands of LDF workers also attended the programme.

Related Topics

Kerala / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.