Where is Nitish Kumar? Why is BJP not inviting him to its rallies: Tejashwi

April 16, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Patna

PTI
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha election, in Sheikhpura on April 16, 2024.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha election, in Sheikhpura on April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on April 16 questioned the absence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the BJP's election rallies in the State.

The former Deputy Chief Minister made the remark while referring to the absence of Mr. Kumar, the JD(U) president, from rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gaya and Purnea earlier in the day.

"Where is Nitish Kumar ji? Why is the BJP not inviting him to its rallies? He could not be seen at either rally of the PM on Tuesday. I still have respect for the CM... BJP, which is his current ally, needs to come clean on the matter," Mr. Yadav, whose RJD lost power after Kumar's return to the NDA in January, told reporters here in the evening.

Retorting sharply to the PM’s charge that the RJD was against development and his question whether the party’s election symbol lantern could charge a smartphone, Mr. Yadav said, “What does it mean? Can the mud in which lotus (BJP poll symbol) grows be used for charging mobile phones?”

On the PM's charge that opposition leaders, including those of the RJD and the Congress, were spreading lies regarding Constitution, Mr. Yadav said, "Almost all BJP candidates are saying the saffron party will change the Constitution when Modi comes to power for the third term. Why is the PM not taking action against them?" "Why is he (PM) not talking about price rise, providing employment to youths, reducing poverty, bringing back black money back to India? They only talk about Hindu-Muslim. While we talk about distributing pens among youth, BJP leaders, including the PM, talk about giving swords to job-seekers. They (BJP leaders) can't evade issues related to the masses," he added.

Related Topics

Bihar / General Elections 2024 / Rashtriya Janata Dal

