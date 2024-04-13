GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Lok Sabha election LIVE Updates | Congress candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi to be decided today

The Congress central election committee is likely to meet today; party likely to field Vikramaditya Singh against Kangana Ranaut in Himachal’s Mandi constituency

April 13, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An aerial view of a public meeting being addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Unseen) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Coimbatore on Friday.

An aerial view of a public meeting being addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Unseen) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Top Congress leaders will decide on the party candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi at a meeting of the central election committee on April 13.

The central election committee chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to meet at 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

Also read: Lok Sabha election 2024 updates - April 12

AICC in-charge for Haryana and Delhi, Deepak Babaria, said after the screening committee for Haryana that their discussions are over and the candidates on all nine Lok Sabha seats were discussed. 

“It will be a balanced list, which will represent all sections including women and youth. As the Congress party works with inclusiveness, the party’s list will be all inclusive and we feel that we will win all the 10 seats,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Also read | CSDS-Lokniti 2024 pre-poll survey | Key decisions and political implication for BJP

Earlier on April 12, while holding an election rally in the Udhampur-Doda constituency in Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focussed a spotlight on the promise to restore Statehood and hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He did not offer any concrete timeline for the restoration of Statehood. Instead, he extolled the positive impact of the abrogation of Article 370 and targeted the Opposition INDIA bloc’s leaders for their “Mughal mindset”.

His statement comes at a time when Jammu voters, especially in Hindu-majority areas, have started growing resentful of the downgrading of J&K into a Union Territory and the failure to hold Assembly elections. 

Also read | Kashmiri migrants in Jammu, Udhampur no longer required to fill ‘Form M’ to vote

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing his first election rally in Tamil Nadu’ Palayamkottai exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will win ‘ideological battle’ between the INDIA bloc and the BJP for saving Indian Constitution, democracy and pluralism.

He said the INDIA bloc was fighting for freedom and equality while the BJP-led combine and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was backing the ideals of the RSS. While the INDIA bloc believed in pluralistic nation with many different languages and varied cultures, BJP was professing its theory of one nation, one language, one culture and one leader. But, for the INDIA bloc, all are equal for which the ideological battle is on.

  • April 12, 2024 21:59
    Congress likely to field Vikramaditya Singh against Kangana Ranaut in Himachal’s Mandi constituency

    The Congress party’s choice of candidate for Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh is tied to its strategy of quelling factionalism in the State unit as well as provide stability to the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government.

    Sources told The Hindu that the son of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh and State unit chief Pratibha Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, is most likely going to be pitted against BJP candidate and film actor Kangana Ranaut.

  • April 12, 2024 21:56
    Congress candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi to be decided today

    Top Congress leaders will discuss and decide on the party candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi at a meeting of the central election committee to be held on Saturday evening.

    The central election committee chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to meet at 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

  • April 12, 2024 21:55
    ECI warns Tripura BJP candidate for calling CPI(M) ‘party of murderers’

    The Election Commission of India has warned BJP candidate Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency, Kriti Devi Debbarman, for violating the model code of conduct by branding the opposition CPI(M) a “party of murderers”.

    The CPI(M) on April 11 lodged a complaint against her with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in this regard. 

    “The video footage of the speech also corroborated that the (BJP) candidate has made the speech against which the complaint was made,” said Saju Vaheed, Returning Officer of the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat. - PTI

