Hyderabad Constituency has 30% bogus voters, says Congress leader

February 28, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Yakutpura Assembly Constituency had 57,457 voters who shifted to a new location but still had their Voter ID card in the old location. There were 29,327 houses in the constituency with a single voter.

Yakutpura also had one house ‘H No 17-1-391’ which had 662 voters. “This house is near MBT leader Amjedullah Khan’s house who lost the assembly elections by 878 voters. If the EC had cleaned up the list Amjedullah Khan would have won,” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Mohammed Feroz Khan said, sharing details about alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls in Hyderabad Parliament Constituency.

“Out of the 22,06,654 voters in Hyderabad Parliament Constituency, 6,64,000 voters are duplicate or bogus voters,” said Mr. Khan sharing details of the irregularities. The percentage of bogus voters works out to be about 27% with every one vote out of four being a bogus one.

“I am sharing proof. These are not allegations. I want an immediate special drive and clean up the electoral rolls. Now it is the burden of the CEO Telangana Vikas Raj, Chief Election Commission, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross to clean up the voter rolls,” said Mr. Khan.

“We carried out research over the past two months in a secret manner to find out all these irregularities. There are voters whose names exist in two Assembly constituencies. There are a total of 1,16,397 electors who are used to vote twice during every elections and tilt balance against the rivals,” said Mr. Khan.

This is not allegation but this is evidence and there is proof. It is mandatory for the electoral officials to clean up the voter rolls, said Mr. Khan

Mr. Khan, who unsuccessfully contested the Nampally Assembly seat, listed six categories of irregularities in the electors list which he has taken up with the election commission.

“The dead voters are existing in the electoral rolls. These voters need to be deleted as per the guidelines of the ECI but GHMC is neglecting to delete the dead voters due to the pressure of the local ruling political parties,” said Mr, Khan. He produced death certificates of voters who were enrolled and are eligible to vote for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Khan showed the death certificate of a Fiza Begum in Charminar constituency which showed that the person had passed away in 2022. She was enrolled in January 2024 where her age is 102. There are a total of 15,025 dead voters, according the list released by Mr. Khan.

Hyderabad had the dubious distinction of having a low voter percentage.